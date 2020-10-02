Tullahoma’s newest sandwich shop will officially open its doors next Thursday, the restaurant has announced. Penn Station East Coast Subs will open at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 8.
According to a press release from the restaurant, the sandwich shop, located in the former Jimmy John’s location at 1609 N. Jackson St., will be the eighth restaurant in the Nashville area and for owner by NV Ventures.
Jimmy John’s closed permanently in February after a little more than two years of operation. After sitting vacant for five months, Penn Station officials started work on the building, hanging a banner announcing the restaurant’s eminent arrival.
Penn Station will join the city’s two Subway restaurants, Jersey Mike’s and Get Moore Sandwiches and Subs as the main sandwich eateries in Tullahoma.
“We are excited to bring Penn Station to Tullahoma,” said Don Robinson, managing member of NV Ventures. “We have an aggressive growth strategy planned for the greater Nashville area, and Tullahoma is a great spot for a new Penn Station restaurant. We know Tullahoma residents will appreciate our made-to-order hot and cold sandwiches, fresh-cut fries and hand-squeezed lemonade.”
Robinson’s other locations are located in Murfreesboro, Hermitage, Bellevue, Clarksville, Hendersonville and Bowling Green, Kentucky. A 20-year veteran of the Penn Station system, he plans to continue to grow the brand in the Nashville area.
Cincinnati-based Penn Station East Coast Subs serves an assortment of hot and cold deli sandwiches, including the chain’s renowned Philadelphia cheesesteak sandwich, wraps and salads made to order with high-quality ingredients. The menu also includes fresh-cut fries, hand-squeezed lemonade and chocolate chunk cookies baked daily in the restaurant. Penn Station offers eat-in dining, carry out and catering.
Penn Station East Coast Subs will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Business hours for Sunday are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.