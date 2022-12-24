Earlier this month, Penny Pinchers Discounted Merchandise celebrated opening its doors four months ago to the Tullahoma community with a ribbon cutting ceremony at its location on W. Lincoln Street.
The ribbon cutting ceremony, courtesy of the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce, took place on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the store’s location at 330 W. Lincoln St., next to FirstBank and across the street from Hardees.
Penny Pinchers Discounted Merchandise is a surplus pallet store that buys new pallet goods. According to Kevin Lowe, manager at Penny Pinchers, they unbox the items, assemble it and make sure it is fit for purchase before discounting the item from 30% to 90%, depending on the items’ condition after it was shipped to the store.
“It ranges from different categories from tools, to kitchen items like conventional ovens, to baby play pins and most household goods including most modern furniture,” Lowe said.
Lowe said in the beginning, it was a bit rocky as the store did not do a lot of advertising at first; however, as time went on more people have learned about the store. Lowe credits joining the chamber and participating in the 66th Tullahoma Parade has helped getting the word out there about Penny Pinchers. He added that participating in the Christmas parade was both fun and exhausting but by the end of the parade everyone had a great time.
“We had to jump into faster than we expected,” Lowe said. “Foot traffic is starting to pick up.”
Penny Pinchers’ business hours are from Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. and closed on Mondays. For more about Penny Pinchers, visit Penny Pinchers’ Facebook page for stock updates and deals.