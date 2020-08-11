While already presiding over the local court after being appointed to the open seat by the county commission earlier this year, Greg B. Perry was officially elected judge of Coffee County General Sessions Court, Part I. He ran without competition this Aug. 6 after winning the Republican Primary earlier this year.
He was one of numerous judges to be elected or reappointed across the state. The following is a rundown of the judicial elections/appointments of local interest across the Volunteer State:
Coffee County General Sessions Court, Part I
Coffee County attorney Greg B. Perry came out on top in a four-person primary in March to fill the unexpired term of Judge Timothy Brock, who passed away in November 2019. He ran in this general election unopposed.
Greg B. Perry (Republican) —Unopposed
Tennessee Court of Appeals, Western Division
Court of Appeals Judge Carma Dennis McGee was on the ballot statewide for a retention vote. She was appointed to the Court of Appeals in April 2019 by Governor Bill Lee to fill a vacancy created when Judge Brandon O. Gibson stepped down to take a position in the governor’s administration.
Carma Dennis McGee — Retained
16th Judicial District Circuit Court, Division IV
This district covers Cannon and Rutherford Counties. Incumbent Judge Jo Atwood, who was appointed by Governor Bill Lee to the position in May, and Murfreesboro attorney John G. “Jack” Mitchell III were both on the ballot to complete the eight-year-term of Judge Royce Taylor, who retired in March.
Jo Atwood (Independent) —24,806 (62.72%)
John G. “Jack” Mitchell (Independent) —14,642 (37.02%)
16th Judicial District Circuit Court, Division V
This district covers Cannon and Rutherford Counties. Judge Darrell Scarlett, who was appointed to this seat by former Governor Bill Haslam upon its creation in 2018, ran as a write-in candidate.
Darrell Scarlett —Unopposed
22nd Judicial District Circuit Court, Part III
This district covers Giles, Lawrence, Maury and Wayne Counties. Judge Christopher Sockwell ran unopposed. He was appointed to this position in November 2018 following the retirement of Judge Robert Jones.
Christopher Sockwell (Republican) —Unopposed