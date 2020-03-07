A Tullahoma native has been elected as the new General Sessions Judge.
The March 2020 Primary not only saw Tennessee voters choose their respective Presidential candidate, it saw Coffee County residents choose a new General Sessions Judge with candidate Greg Perry winning the vote.
The election for the seat came after the sudden death of Judge Timothy Brock this past November. Since all four candidates were running as Republican, the winner of the March primary election will serve the rest of Brock’s term. The other candidates who ran for the seat along with Perry were Jason Huskey, Stacy Lynch and Jess Stockwell.
During the night of Super Tuesday, Perry updated his friends, family, volunteers and supporters with the results by writing down each candidate’s totals on a large notepad. Perry had the lead in the early vote and continued the trend as the numbers from the precincts came in.
Even though he had the lead throughout the night, the final totals came in around 9 p.m. with Perry winning the seat with 2,661 votes, or 47.62% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Coffee County Election Commission.
In a short speech, Perry thanked everyone for their support throughout the campaign and hopes to earn their vote.
“I got friends in Manchester, Tullahoma, Murfreesboro and Missouri here today and the support is overwhelming. I cannot thank you enough the poll workers out there today after the storms we had last night. Most importantly, I appreciate the support from everybody including the voters and I got two years to try to earn your vote and I’m going to work every day to do that so thank you,” said Perry.
Perry said he thought the vote would be close with four qualified candidates running for the seat but he’s happy it is over. Perry credits his family for being instrumental to his campaign with their efforts and support. “Obviously my family was very instrumental. My 16 year-old son putting out signs, my wife volunteering and helping with everything and my parents were active in campaigning.”
Perry said members of the Coffee County Republican Party were very helpful as well as this was his first time running in an election.
“This was the first time I ran for something and members of the Republican Party reached out to me and gave me some sound advice and some directions on how to proceed, which was extremely helpful. I found that it made the process a whole lot more comfortable,” said Perry.
Coming in second place with 1,553 votes, Stacy Lynch released a statement to The News saying while she was disappointed in the results, she was thankful to have an opportunity to speak to everyone in Coffee County and to talk about the work of the Family Treatment and Safe Baby Courts. She also thanked all her supporters, friends and family and is looking forward to work with Perry as he becomes judge.
“I wish Greg Perry well as he begins his new journey and look forward to continuing to work with him as Magistrate,” said Lynch.
Lynch’s role as Magistrate of Coffee County includes assisting with juvenile cases by hearing cases when the judge is absent and presiding over the Family Treatment Court and Safe Baby Court through the Recovery Court program.
Perry said he is looking forward to work with Lynch.
Perry will serve as the interim judge before being officially sworn in on Sept. 1, because of a resolution that was approved and passed by the commission due to the fact the four candidates all qualified to run as Republicans.
