Tullahoma PetSmart is giving back to the community this holiday season by donating over 1,000 toys to the Tullahoma Police Department, Fire Department and the Manchester Police Department for children in need.
PetSmart manager Dillan Freeman said most stores will partner with the local police and fire departments as well as local hospitals to give back to the community.
“The whole reason for it is to give back,” Freeman said. “It’s not to make money on it, it’s just to get donations to give to a child in need.”
Freeman added that the police officers and firefighters could keep a few toys in their vehicles so when they are answering calls the toy can be given to a child as a way to comfort them.
“It’s all about giving back to the communities here,” Freeman said.
Each year, PetSmart holds the Chance & Friends Collection toy drive where stores ask customers to purchase and donate a plush toy for children in need. The toys are given to local organizations in the area like police departments, animal shelters and other non-profit organizations where the toys will be distributed.
For each purchase of the toys, PetSmart donates 10% to PetSmart Charites, a non-profit organization whose mission statement is to end pet euthanasia, which then distribute the money to local animal shelters to help animals find their forever home.
Freeman has his store associates encourage customers to donate the toys rather than make a money donation.
When he took over as the manager for the Tullahoma store last year, Freeman said the store had about 300 donations, so the goal for this year was to get at between 400 to 500 donations. The store ended up exceeding its goal by collecting over 1,000 donations.
“Obviously our goal this year was to hit 400 to 500 and we were able to double that this year so that was good,” Freeman said.
Freeman credits the increase in donations to talking to his employees about the drive and making sure to let customers know that the donations are going to local children in need.
“I really think it’s about the associates and educating them on the why and cause and really getting them behind it,” Freeman stated. “When we talk to customers, and ask for a donation, we’re letting them know it’s going to local children.”
According to Freeman, the store’s district was in the top five districts for getting the most donations, and was the first district in the region to completely sell out of their quantity of toys.
Even though he was happy to see that his store was able to exceed its goal of topping its donation number last year, Freeman said he’s thankful to work for a company that can give back to the community.
“I’m just really thankful to be able to work for a company that’s able to give back and do so much for charity and local communities,” Freeman said. “I’m just thankful to be here and be able to provide.”