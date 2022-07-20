A burglary at PharmoryRx in Tullahoma has lawmen looking for a pair of thieves who swiped thousands of dollars-worth of drugs during their nocturnal break-in June 30 with parts of the incident caught on camera.
Pharmacy co-owner David Scioscia said during the 20-minute intrusion into the pharmacy, a wide array of drugs were taken by the bandit who he suspects may have worn gloves and had something over his feet to prevent leaving behind footprints.
“The robber filled the box with narcotics - Percocet in all strengths, hydrocodone, oxycodone in all strengths, morphines, hydromorphone, amphetamines, vyvanse, xanax in all strengths,” Scioscia said, noting the burglar likely knew what he was looking for. “The robber left all suboxone, clonazepam and gabapentin.”
Scioscia said the first call from the security call center came in at around 1:56 a.m. but he missed that phone call. He got the second one three minutes later, advising him a burglary was in process. Video showed the thief arrived at the pharmacy around 1:38 a.m. that morning.
“At this point, according to video imaging, the robber was attempting to break in with a crowbar,” he said, noting he told the security dispatcher to call the police and tell them there was a burglary in process at their address at 1940 North Jackson.
According to Scioscia, the suspect that broke in walked around for quite some time before meeting someone at the corner of our property. After meeting the second suspect, the robber came around the back and side of building at which point he grabbed a patio block from behind that was being used by their landlord under the gutter drains. They since removed all bricks. The burglar then walked back around to the front of the building and put the brick down and still attempted to break in with the crowbar before using the patio block to throw it through our door window.
“He then grabbed a box from behind the first counter, hopped over our pharmacy counter and went directly to our controlled substance cabinet and broke into it with his crowbar while almost pulling the entire cabinet over on himself,” Scioscia noted, adding the suspect was out of the building by 1:59 a.m. “The police then arrived at 2:15 a.m., well after the robber was gone. We arrived at 2:30 a.m.”
Scioscia is hoping for a resolution of the case but is still waiting. Meanwhile, he has video of at least one of the men which he hopes to have enhanced to reveal his face.
“We are trying to figure out ways to enhance the video imaging in order to get a clear shot of one of the suspects face,” he said of one of the men who walks past the security camera without a mask. “The robber that broke in was unfortunately masked, had gloves and a hood on, and appears to be wearing booties over their shoes. They were wearing a black hoodie with a large white logo of some sort on the front of the hoodie and blue tapered jogging pants. The suspect in the parking lot is wearing a white tee shirt, grey looking shorts, over the ankle socks and what looks like darker grey shoes, and a black cap with a white round logo on the front.”
Anyone with information should contact the Tullahoma Police Department at 931-455-0530.
The security footage of the break-in was provided by PharmoryRx.