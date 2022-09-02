Locally-owned pharmacy PharmoryRx has suffered another burglary, following the initial break-in on June 30.
The would-be burglars attempted to wedge the front door of the establishment open with a crowbar, according to co-owner Terri Scioscia, resulting in the glass breaking and allowing them entry.
“They did not find what they were looking for, so they did not end up taking anything of any great significance,” said Scioscia. “They came into the pharmacy and came into the back room. They ended up stealing some money that my daughter had on her desk. They broke into the cabinet they found, but there wasn’t anything in there. That got destroyed. They were in and out in the manner of three minutes or so. This happened at 4:46 this (Thursday, Sept. 1) morning.”
The burglars came away with $200 from the Scioscias’ daughter’s piggy bank and some antibiotics. They attempted to enter the pharmacy safe containing controlled substances but were unable to break in.
As with the previous break-in, the Scioscias were able to obtain stills of the burglars from security cameras, capturing an image of the vehicle that the suspects arrived in, a white Ford EcoSport.
“I just really hope the Tullahoma police can get something done this time around,” said Scioscia, “because I feel like the first time got nowhere.”
The initial burglary resulted in the loss of multiple forms of narcotics and controlled substances, including: percocet, hydrocodone, oxycodone, morphine, hydromorphone, amphetamines, vyvanse, xanax in all strengths.
There has been no resolution to the June burglary.