Tullahoma City School has announced that Jenna Phillips will be taking over as the Registered Nurse at East Middle School this coming July, the announcement coinciding with National Nurses Appreciation Week that runs through May 12.
“This is something I have always wanted to do since I was in nursing school,” Phillips said. “Being a school nurse is one of the dream jobs that you can get, so I'm really excited.”
Phillps will be taking over for Therese Jaworski, who is retiring at the end of the school year after serving our TCS students for over twenty years. This semester, Phillips has been a TCS substitute nurse, working at each campus inside the district, providing care to all grade levels.
“I cannot thank Therese enough for the work that she and the other nurses inside our district have done amidst a global pandemic,” said TCS Director of Schools, Dr. Catherine Stephens. “I’m so thankful that our school board ensures that we have a nurse inside each of our campuses inside the district. I’m elated to welcome Jenna into her new role, as I believe that she will be an incredible addition to the TCS nursing team.”
Naming Phillips to her new role was especially exciting for TCS Coordinated School Health Director Gina Bumbalough. As a teacher, Bumbalough taught Phillips when she was a health science student. According to Bumbalough, seeing Phillips return to TCS and take over in the full-time position is incredibly rewarding.
“I am thrilled to welcome Jenna Phillips to our nursing team and am thankful to have worked with Therese, who I know will be enjoying retirement,” Bumbalough said. “Having a former student succeed in their chosen path is incredible, and I know that she will be a tremendous asset to East Middle School and our district.”
Phillips graduated from Lee University with her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. She also received certifications in Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS), Basic Life Support (BLS) and the National Institutes of Health Stroke Scale (NIHSS).
After graduating from Lee University, Phillips was a Clinical Instructor at Southern Adventist University of Nursing before moving to a Registered Nurse at CHI Memorial Hixson Unit Two. She then was a Nurse Circulator in the CHI Memorial Main Operating Room before coming to Tullahoma as a substitute nurse. Phillips is returning to her alma mater, as she attended East Middle School when she was a student.
“It’s a little weird coming back, but it makes me feel like I can relate a little bit more to the students as I’ve been at this school and a part of this school district. Some of their teachers were my teachers,” Phillips said.
During her recent time in the school district as a sub nurse, Phillips said she learned a lot and will use the knowledge she gained in her new role.
“It’s a lot more than giving out ice packs and peppermints. It’s actually listening to our students,” Phillips said. “It’s more than surface-level issues sometimes. It’s not just putting a Band-Aid on it and saying go back to class. It is truly about meeting their needs. It’s really exciting to incorporate all of the different aspects of nursing in this role.”