A woman is $400 poorer after she was scammed by a caller and convinced to send money to them by gift cards.
The woman told police a woman with a foreign accent called her and claimed a vehicle had been found, registered in her name, in another state and that drugs had been found inside. The caller suggested her personal information had been obtained and used. The caller then told her to take all the money out of her bank account and put it on a Google Play gift card.
The victim said she drew out $400 and got two Google cards. She then shared the code numbers on the card with the caller. The woman then told her an investigator would be contacting her and even gave her a case number.
However, something did not sit right with the victim about the situation. When she checked the gift cards, she found the money had already been taken out of them. She reported the incident to Tullahoma police.
Fraud investigators say legitimate agencies will never ask for gift cards as payment and those who are asked to purchase such cards are on the verge of being defrauded.