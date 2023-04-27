2A - Sarah Jane Pickett.jpg

Sarah Jane Pickett

Tullahoma High School is thrilled to share that Sarah Jane Pickett will be moving to an assistant principal position for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

“I am beyond excited about this opportunity,” Pickett said. “Being an administrator has been a lifelong goal of mine. Even though I have only been a part of TCS for one year, I knew this is where I was meant to be for the rest of my career.”

