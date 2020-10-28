A man who was ripped off while he was in the shower was able to help catch the thieves by tracking the location of his phone.
The alleged culprits, Matthew Blackburn, 23, and Faith Gray, 20, were both charged with theft after they were caught red-handed with the stolen goods in their possession.
According to the victim, he had been in the shower and discovered several items of property missing once he got out of the bathroom. The items included $1,000 cash, two checks made out to him and his cellphone. The victim noted he had left his back door unlocked while in the shower, explaining how the thieves got inside.
The victim told police he had pinged his cellphone remotely and figured out it was in the vicinity of the Econo Lodge in Manchester. Adding another clue to the case was that the victim’s roommate, who was outside in the shed, had noticed Blackburn and Gray leaving the area around the time of the theft.
Police confronted Blackburn when they arrived at the motel. “They located the cellphone in his (Blackburn’s) back pocket,” the police report revealed, noting they found the rest of the stolen items inside the couple’s room. “Ms. Gray admitted they stole the items.”