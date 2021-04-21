The annual Pink is the Color of Hope benefit concert is coming to South Jackson Civic Center on Saturday, April 24 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Troy Durm will be taking the stage along his talented friends Marty Scott, JD Honea and Yesterday’s Wine to play some classic country music with rock ‘n’ roll mixed in.
The Pink is the Color of Hope concert’s main goal is to raise money for breast cancer awareness. The show was created to honor Durm’s wife Andrea who lost her fight to metastatic breast cancer in 2016.
“Since that time he’s taken his love for music and used it to hold a benefit once a year to raise money for breast cancer awareness,” said South Jackson Civic Association Chairman Greg Gressel.
Tickets are $20 with the proceeds going to the Multi-County Cancer Support Network and South Jackson Civic Center. For more information about the show and tickets, call 455-5321 or go to southjackson.org.