The co-owner of Piezan Pizzeria Italiano in downtown Winchester was arrested this past week on a bench warrant from New York issued for second- and third-degree felony weapons charges.
Anthony Ranauro, of Owasco, New York, remains in Franklin County Jail. He was arrested by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies on behalf of the U.S. Marshals Service.
Ranauro, who was going by the name of Antonio “Tony” Renaldo, had recently opened Piezan Pizzeria Italiano at 44 S. Jefferson St. in downtown Winchester.
A news story by Auburnpub.com, an internet news service in New York, said that Ranauro was previously arrested for building “nearly untraceable” weapons with parts he ordered through the mail. He had pleaded guilty to two felonies, according to Cayuga County Court reports.
Following a three-month investigation, members of multiple law enforcement agencies found handguns, rifles and high-capacity ammunition magazines inside Ranauro’s residence at 7133 Owasco Road, reports said.
Police reports said that, at the time, some of the firearm parts were nearly impossible to trace because they didn’t have serial numbers.
The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, as well as a member of the New York State Police, conducted the initial interview with Ranauro when the items were found, the Auburnpub.com story said.
Ranauro was also previously investigated for allegedly placing orders to an international company for fake identification documents, reports said.
Ranauro was facing weapons-related felony charges — third-degree criminal possession of an assault weapon and second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon, which were reduced to an attempted charge, reports said.
He also allegedly attempted to possess a loaded 9mm-caliber handgun that he said he “constructed” with parts he ordered. He also possessed a .27-caliber semiautomatic assault rifle he said was used to teach his daughter “firearm safety.”
Judge Mark Fandrich promised a conditional sentence of three years in prison to be followed by three years of post-release supervision on both counts, to be served concurrently, reports said.
Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann asked Ranauro whether he was aware of various features the assault rifle had, including a pistol grip and a place for a bayonet on the barrel. Though he didn’t recall all the listed features, Ranauro didn’t dispute it was an assault rifle, reports said.