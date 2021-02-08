Two occupants of an aircraft have died after their airplane crashed on Keith Springs Mountain late Sunday afternoon, according to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Zachary Colescott, Winchester Municipal Airport manager, confirmed Carl Spray and Joe Mackey, both from Estill Springs, died in the crash which occurred just before 5 p.m. just southeast of the Circle E Ranch off Highway 16.
Colescott said Mr. Spray and Mr. Mackey were in a twin-engine Cessna 441 Conquest. He added that he did not know who was piloting the airplane nor what may have caused the crash.
“We really know very little about it,” he said.
Colescott said the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the incident.
Colescott noted Mr. Spray and Mr. Mackey were tenants at the airport whom he saw almost daily. He added that both routinely flew together.
“They were two of the best aviators that I know, and they will be missed extremely,” he said.