Traveling

’Tis the season to travel, and AAA estimates 2.6 million Tennesseans will journey 50 miles or more away from home from December 23 to January 2. That’s an increase of over 107,000 people over last year and the third highest on record for the year-end holiday travel period in Tennessee.

National travel figures are also stronger than 2021, yet slightly lower than pre-pandemic levels. An estimated 112.7 million Americans are forecast to travel during the year-end holidays. That’s an increase of 3.6 million people compared to last year and the third busiest since AAA began tracking in 2000. View all National travel figures in the full holiday travel report.