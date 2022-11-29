The owners of a property that has been a matter of public interest in the 2040 Comprehensive Plan were given the opportunity to address the public at the Nov. 21 meeting of the Tullahoma Planning Commission.
An agenda item was presented to the planning commission, in order to request that the 216.3 acre property be rezoned from a general agricultural district to a low-density residential district.
“My wife Beth and I purchased the property as a long-term investment for us and also for the community,” said Henry Paszko, owner of the acreage. “We believe in win-win situations, and we’d already been considering moving here to Tennessee.”
The property, locally referred to as the Anderson Farm, is located at 451 Jerry Street, behind Tara Estates and Macon Manor. It was noted by city staff that two portions of the acreage were zoned low-density residential prior to the application, including the southern ten acres of the land, as well as lot 57 of Tara Estates.
The property adjoins agricultural and single-family residences within the agricultural district to the east and the low-density residential district to the north, south and west. The current usage of the immediate surrounding area is a mix of agricultural and single-family residential purposes with some commercial and mobile home parks to the far south.
It was additionally noted in the city staff report that the property has public water and sewer services available and has direct access to East Grundy Street via four unimproved rights-of-way. They additionally noted that the property met all standards to be approved for rezoning.
“Our goal is to develop this land into single-family homes according to all the city requirements and land development standards,” said Paszko. “Presently, we do not plan to develop the property in the immediate future, but we do also understand that Tullahoma is growing. We want to provide a quality neighborhood that would enhance Tullahoma even more. It’s a great community, and we want to make it even better.”
Jenna Amacher, who serves on the planning commission as the liaison to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, questioned the timeline of planned development. Paszko’s designer, Kevin Ginther, was available to answer questions on the owners’ behalf.
“I can’t define ‘near,’” he said. “I just can say that we don’t have a developer who is going to turn around and develop lots right after this is rezoned. There’s still the process of finding the opportunity to develop the property. I can just tell you that this will take time. There’s no current plan, and we’re not going to subdivide the property immediately after rezoning. There will be a process of trying to figure out the best way to do that. There’s no hidden agenda to that.”
Amacher raised further concerns about continued agricultural pursuits on the land should it be rezoned as residential, as well as the discussion of legal residential pesticides, but these concerns were dismissed by city attorney Steven Worsham and city planning director Mary Samaniego.
The intent to rezone this property into low-density residential is within the bounds and intent of the 2011 Comprehensive Plan, which the city is currently operating under while new drafts, recommendations and amendments are being made to adapt concepts from the 2040 plan to meet board and public approval.
The planning commission approved the agenda item 6-0, with Amacher abstaining. The result of this vote sends a recommendation of rezoning approval to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, to be considered when the item is reviewed by the board.