This past week, the Tullahoma Planning Commission recently gave its unanimous approval for Tullahoma Parks and Recreation’s Comprehensive Master Plan.
The last item on the agenda for the July 18 meeting of the Tullahoma Planning Commission was the approval of Tullahoma Parks and Recreation’s Comprehensive Master Plan. Parks and Recreation Director Dave Anderson told the commission the department has been putting the plan together for the last six months, and the goal of the plan is to provide an inventory and analysis of existing conditions with recommendations to meet the community’s needs.
“These recommendations will be provided as achievable and actionable strategies to serve as a framework for the Tullahoma Parks and Recreation Department over the next ten years,” Anderson said. “This plan will help guide the city of Tullahoma through management and operations of parks and recreation as well as proposed improved and additional recreational facilities and amenities based on Tullahoma’s unique needs.”
Anderson then went over the public input portion of the plan, where he said the department received 471 responding to its survey from Jan. 30 to April 8. He added the parks and rec department had meetings with the Tullahoma Sports Council, Tree Board and held a draft plan public input meeting and workshop on June 30, July 12 and 13 with 26 respondents.
The results from the plan, per Anderson, showed that the programs and facilities that Tullahoma is using the most is the special events and Splash Island. Anderson noted the most recent special even, the Independence Day Celebration, there was about 5,000 to 6,000 in Grider Stadium itself and about 10,000 who attended the event overall, which he said he was very happy to see.
He then said based on the survey responses from the community, the number one priority was the Johnson Lane Recreation Area restrooms, which he said came up more than anything else in the survey. He said that’s become a priority to use the ARP funds for the project and the department will be moving forward with it. Another project that was mentioned in the survey was the Greenway Trails project. According to Anderson, Tullahoma only has 2.75 miles of greenway trails, which he said is not sufficient for the population size of Tullahoma. Other additions residents wanted to see more of were more programs and improving the restrooms and park facilities.
He said some critical improvements that the department found in its analysis of the facilities were adding new weight equipment at C.D. Stamps, repurposing or relocating the community garden at C.D. Stamps, renovating the Imagination Station playground, replacing the lighting at Waggoner Park and parking for Warren and Silver Streets.
The last item Anderson talked about was the benchmarking with similar communities and the main components they used to compare. The four main components that were looked into were the areas of parkland, miles of trail, staffing and annual operating budget. Anderson said Tullahoma has 8.45 acres for every 1,000 residents while the median for the population size of 20,000 was 10.6 acres for every 1,000 residents, where Anderson said they would need to into getting another park, with Rock Creek Central Park has been discussed as a possibility.
“We would have to obviously look at adding some land but adding some parkland would be a priority,” he said.
For miles of trail, the city has 2.75 miles of trail and the median mileage for population size of Tullahoma would be 8.0, which Anderson said the city is way low on greenway trails.
For staffing, the total of number of full-time equivalent (FTE) staff hours was used to measure this component and the department’s FTE is 10 per 10,000 residents with 12 full-time staff members. Anderson said the median figure for FTE is 11.1, which falls a bit short of the median figure for FTE for similar municipalities of Tullahoma’s size. The final component was the annual operating budget, where Anderson said the departments operating budget is at $2.25 million and the median for similar municipalities is $3.5 million.
“We’re low but we’re getting better. We had the biggest budget we ever had just pass this past year and we’re thrilled about that.”
Planning Commission member Paul Schwer said he is looking forward to the extended hours and more programming and the parks and rec department has been doing a good job with the adult baseball league this year.
“I appreciate what you are doing and stuff like this and actually a plan in focus is what will make our community better,” Schwer said.
Mayor Ray Knowis asked Anderson how the plan will help the department apply for new grants. Anderson said recreation resources division is a part of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, which offers trail grants and local parks and recreation fund grants (LPRF). He said for the department to qualify for the grants they have to have a master plan approved by both the Planning Commission and the Board of Mayor and Alderman. He added the next possible round to apply for grants is as early as the fall, which he said the plan will make them qualified to apply. The trail grants are 80/20, where the grant will cover 80% of the cost, and the LPRF grants are a 50/50 split, so it was important to have the plan.
Planning Commission member and Alderman Daniel Berry thanked Anderson and his department for all the work they have done. Planning Commission Chairman Greg Sandlin said the plan looked really good. Senior Planner Mary Samaniego said when she reviewed the draft of the plan, she compared it to the Think Tullahoma 2040 Comprehensive Plan, as there is a section about parks, and said both plans agreed and complemented each other. She added she made recommendations to make additions from the Think Tullahoma 2040 plan to the parks plan.
“I wanted to make that statement that both plans complemented each other and are working towards the same goals,” Samaniego said.
The Planning Commission then voted 7-0 to send a favorable recommendation to the Board of Mayor and Alderman for its July 25 meeting.