Parks master plan

This past week, the Tullahoma Planning Commission recently gave its unanimous approval for Tullahoma Parks and Recreation’s Comprehensive Master Plan.

The last item on the agenda for the July 18 meeting of the Tullahoma Planning Commission was the approval of Tullahoma Parks and Recreation’s Comprehensive Master Plan. Parks and Recreation Director Dave Anderson told the commission the department has been putting the plan together for the last six months, and the goal of the plan is to provide an inventory and analysis of existing conditions with recommendations to meet the community’s needs.