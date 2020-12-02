The Tullahoma Municipal Regional Planning Commission took up several property proposals in the city’s various Urban Growth Boundaries (UGBs) at its Nov. 16 meeting.
The first plat concerned proposed residential home construction on the Franklin County side of town in the Franklin County UGB. Applicants Dave Fly and Debra Barnes sought approval for a minor subdivision plat that involved creating two residential lots on a larger parent tract of land on Blue Creek Road. The proposed lots would be approximately .81 acres each on a 10-acre parent tract, according to the application.
The property is currently zoned as agricultural land and is undeveloped, according to the current zoning map of the Franklin County UGB.
“Adding more residential housing won’t hurt a thing. In fact, it’ll improve the area out there,” Commissioner Larry Crabtree said of the plat.
The plat was approved unanimously.
The planning commission also took up five plats located in the Tullahoma UGB. The first was in reference to a minor subdivision final plat located on Ovoca Lake and Copperas Creek roads. According to City Administrator Jennifer Moody, acting in her capacity as interim Planning Director, both roads involved are county roads rather than city roads but are located in the city’s UGB.
The applicant, Daniels Construction of Tullahoma, proposed creating four residential lots on a 3.2-acre tract. The four proposed lots will be approximately .8 acres each.
Commissioner Shelley Smith questioned whether or not the lots indicate future development in that area of town.
“Is this the start of something, or is that just what it is,” she asked of the commission. “I just want to make sure.”
Moody answered, stating the property owner had indicated future plans for new development on an adjacent 12.5 acres. These future plans would hinge on an annexation of the property into the city limits, which would allow it to have city sewer access.
The four lots in question, however, would be standalone lots and not part of those future plans, she said.
Knowis asked if approving this subdivision would preclude the lots from being annexed into the city, to which Moody said she was not aware of any plans for the property owner to ask for the four lots to be annexed.
The planning commission approved the plat unanimously.
The second UGB plat concerned a property on the Old Manchester Highway. The applicant, Jimmy Randall Anderson, sought approval of his plat, which would create two residential lots from a 9.17-acre parent tract of land located between the old Manchester highway and the new Manchester highway.
According to the application, the lots will be approximately 1.4 acres in size. The area is currently partially zoned Low-Density Residential (RS-1) and partially zoned C-2 (General Commercial District) of the Coffee County zoning district in the Tullahoma UGB.
The planning commission approved the plat unanimously with no discussion.
Another plat up for consideration was from Unity Properties on Rutledge Falls Road. The applicant, Unity Properties of Manchester, sought approval for a plat that would divide a 3.2-acre portion of the 10.7-acre parent tract into three residential lots.
The lots would be approximately .8 acres each, according to Moody. The property is currently zoned Low-Density Residential (RS-1) in the Coffee County zoning district in the Tullahoma UGB.
Commissioner Bill Comer expressed his concerns for the location of the plat, which sits at the intersection of Rutledge Falls Road, Concord Road and Old Manchester Highway. Comer said this intersection is similar to that of the Ovoca Road/Riley Creek Road intersection, which has plagued the city with traffic problems for years.
“It’s a very dangerous intersection,” he said, noting the city’s engineer recommended adjusting the driveway for one of the lots in order to put as much distance between it and Old Manchester Highway as possible.
“I’m wondering if there’s any way that we can approve this with the stipulation that the driveway be on that side,” he said. “I think it would be really dangerous to have cars coming out in that Y-shaped intersection.”
Nicholas Northcutt, the surveyor of the property, addressed Comer’s concerns, stating there is a note for the plat in question to install the driveway on the northerly side of the lot in order to keep it as far from the intersection as possible.
Commissioner Paul Schwer questioned whether the remaining parent tract of land would be landlocked by the proposed subdivision, but Northcutt clarified that both the top and bottom lots have a 50-foot easement that would allow for ingress and egress on the remainder of the lot.
The plat was approved unanimously by the commission.
Another Rutledge Falls Road plat also considered by the commission came from Mitchell Swan of Manchester. He sought approval of a plat proposing three residential lots fronting Rutledge Falls Road. The lots would be around 1.5 acres each, according to his application. The property is currently in the Low-Density Residential (RS-1) zoning district of Coffee County in Tullahoma’s UGB.
The commission had no discussion of the plat and passed it unanimously.