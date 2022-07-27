After hearing public feedback, the Tullahoma Planning Commission sent a negative recommendation for a zoning amendment to the Franklin County Commission.
During its July meeting, the Planning Commission heard a zoning amendment request from applicant Thomas Whitley to rezone a property on 200 Jean Drive and 300 Deer Creek Lane, approximately 13.25 acres, from an agricultural zoning district (A) in the Franklin County urban growth boundary (UGB) to a low-density single family residential zoning district (R-1) in the Franklin County UGB.
Nicholas Northcutt, the surveyor of the property, said while the property is in Franklin County, but being in the UGB meant they had to come to the board to make the request.
“Our intent is to just get it rezone and do some residential development on this property, Northcutt said.
Planning Commission Chairman Greg Sandlin opened the floor for public comment, where several residents who live in the area made it known that they do not approve having more housing.
Paul Simmons, who’s lived on Jean Drive for over 40 years, was one of several residents who said they do not want more housing in the area.
“I have nothing against Mr. Whitley other than the fact of we are not really wanting a bunch of houses built on a small 8-acre track,” Simmons said.
Several other residents echoed Simmons’ statement about wanting to keep the neighborhood an agricultural zoning and not wanting more houses when they were originally told one house per five acres. Joe Merrill, a Deer Creek Lane resident, said the zoning amendment was important to the people who live there, and the people who stand to make money off this don’t and have no vested interest in the community itself.
“We’re your constituents and we elect you people to represent our best interest,” Merrill said. “We have very vested interest in this town, this city, this municipality and this county. Preserve the sanctity of the neighborhood and the little piece of heaven that we have here in the place that we love.”
After the public hearing, Senior Planner Mary Samaniego gave a background of the request and said since Franklin County does not have a comprehensive land use plan, so she looked at the surround development pattern to go by for land use decisions. According to Samaniego per the Franklin County’s code, the existing agricultural zoning district has a minimum lot size is half an acre and the proposed rezoning to R-1 the minimum lot size is 20,000 sq. ft, which either zoning district must take into consideration that there are no utility services in the area. Each property must have a well or city water and a septic system, which will limit the development.
After reviewing against the existing zoning and development pattern, Samaniego gave her recommendation to send a favorable recommendation to the Franklin County Commission. Sandlin then entertained a motion among the board, but no one made a motion. Since no motion was made, request will be forwarded with a negative recommendation to the Franklin County Commission.