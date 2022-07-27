Zoning

A map of the property subjected to rezoning at the July Planning Commission meeting.

After hearing public feedback, the Tullahoma Planning Commission sent a negative recommendation for a zoning amendment to the Franklin County Commission.

During its July meeting, the Planning Commission heard a zoning amendment request from applicant Thomas Whitley to rezone a property on 200 Jean Drive and 300 Deer Creek Lane, approximately 13.25 acres, from an agricultural zoning district (A) in the Franklin County urban growth boundary (UGB) to a low-density single family residential zoning district (R-1) in the Franklin County UGB.