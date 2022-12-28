The Planning Commission amended its bylaws to allow for general public comments at every meeting, following the approval of the agenda.
Public comments would be limited to items that fall under the purview of the Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals, excluding items on the agenda for the meeting at which someone spoke. Any items on the agenda would be discussed as they arose during the meeting, during the public comments section for that item.
The Planning Commission currently provides time for public comments for every agenda item, allowing attending citizens two minutes to speak to the board directly.
This motion to amend the bylaws came at the recommendation of Jenna Amacher, liaison for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. She suggested that the commission might see more public engagement if comments were not limited to agenda items, at the Nov. 21 meeting.
“First off: I do feel like there is public engagement in this process through the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, who are the elected officials who represent the people sitting on this board,” said Chairman Paul Schwer. “The folks that are sitting on this board are essentially appointed by the city to oversee the planning process. Any public comments should come through the Board of Mayor and Aldermen representative that sits on this board. I’m not so sure that we need to have open comment at this hearing itself.”
Amacher clarified that the mayor appoints the members of the Planning Commission, as well as determining which aldermanic representatives sit as liaisons. She went on to state that other members of the board were not present at the meeting, save for Mayor Ray Knowis.
“The only thing that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen gets to approve is ordinance changes and zoning requests,” said Amacher. “When you guys are approving subdivision plats, we never see those, and we never know about them unless the public brings it to our attention. This is a state-created board. You have more authority than I think you care to realize. You are just as much a representative, not just of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, but of the public and the city of Tullahoma. Please reach out to people. When you’re seeing these requests, it is really incumbent upon you to not just depend on us, because there’s a lot of things on here that we know nothing about.”
“I understand that,” said Schwer. “My comment was more directed that - and it’s been shown to work - there are representatives of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, you being one of them, that are here to bring forth that public interface to this board for things that aren’t on the agenda.”
Daniel Berry, liaison for Mayor Ray Knowis, concurred with Schwer, expressing his concerns about adding time for the public to speak on matters that the city planning director, Mary Samaniego, would not have time to review.
“Because of the format that we have here, you have every opportunity to speak. I do disagree,” said Berry, responding to Amacher’s comments. “There were two years that I was not on the planning commission, but I knew everything that happened at the planning commission because I did my due diligence as a board member. My hesitation with the general public comments is that it’s probably best to work things out through [the city planning director] first. We just don’t know all of those pieces.”
Alexander Rice expressed his concern about the commission’s ability to limit the general comments to matters under their jurisdiction, as well as the response should that restriction be enforced.
Bill Comer recommended that the motion be amended to allow for the board members to respond to the citizens during the general comments, in the event that more information is needed or if the citizen has questions, as opposed to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen format, which does not allow board members to respond.
The time limit for speaking was adjusted with this amendment, with engagement by the board members occurring after their initial statement or the three minute time allowance.