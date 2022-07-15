After hearing comments and answering questions from the public, the Tullahoma Planning Commission approved the Think Tullahoma 2040 Comprehensive Development Plan at its public hearing at city hall Thursday, July 7, and will go forward to the city board of mayor and alderman.
Planning Commission Chairman Greg Sandlin opened the meeting by stating the process in creating the city’s comprehensive plan began two years ago when The Walker Collaborative was hired as a consulting firm. During that time, both The Walker Collaborative and city officials held many opportunities for citizens to participate in creating the plan which included the formation of a steering committee, kickoff meetings, surveys, four community meetings at each elementary school, draft plan review meetings and two multi-hour study sessions from the Planning Commission making amendments and changes before the public hearing.
Sandlin said there have been many opportunities for the public to engage in the process and the public hearing that night was not the last opportunity to engage in the process.
He stated the plan, which he called a good plan with pros and cons to it, is not city ordinance or law at that point as it will go through the process of going to both the Planning Commission and the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman to be approved.
“At the end of this meeting, this commission will vote to forward this plan to the board of mayor of alderman with a favorable or unfavorable recommendation with some possible amendments,” Sandlin said.
He went on to say the Think Tullahoma 2040 plan is the citizen’s plan and while public input was garnered, the consulting firm gave their spin on it so that’s why the commission and public still need to stay engaged with it.
“The Walker Collaborative gave us a vision of what they think Tullahoma needs to be with public input and it’s still in a quasi-draft form if you will. No plan will make everybody happy.”
Before ending his comments, Sandlin said public comment did not end that night and encouraged future engagement.
Citizens who wanted to make comments were given two minutes to discuss what they viewed the plan and express any concerns to the commission. Sandlin reminded those in attendance that the public hearing is just for the plan and not for any subdivision plans or any rezoning ordinances. Anyone with those questions are encouraged to attend the Planning Commission’s meetings every third Monday of the month at 4:30 p.m. at city hall.
Overall, several citizens expressed their pleasure with the plan and how it will help move Tullahoma forward, yet some raised issues with some of the proposals in the plan. Some of these concerns were about potential traffic issues created by some of the proposals like the urban development near Tara Boulevard and the location of a proposed downtown amphitheater. Other issues were raised at the public hearing were what was the overall vision for the plan and what the adoption of the plan means.
City Attorney Stephen Worsham, speaking as a citizen, said it was important to implement and go forward with the plan, stating he showed a plan from 1967 that had little implementation. He also said the potential proposal to build a new Tullahoma High School was irresponsible and they shouldn’t ever consider abandoning it. He added that everyone should be thinking about the fiscal aspect of the plan as planners don’t think about the financial aspect of their plans, but encourages the commission to go forward with the plan.
“Let’s move forward. This is great for Tullahoma,” Worsham said.
To finish public comments, Col. Beverly Lee (USAF, retired), who served on the steering committee, said the committee spent many hours going over the plan with people who had a great amount of expertise and echoed Worsham’s sentiment of Tullahoma going forward with the future. She added part of the plan she is invested in is the Arnold Heritage and Innovation Center and said it was time to create an entrepreneurial center to help anyone coming in and working on new ideas.
After the closing of public comments, Planning Director Mary Samaniego said the Tullahoma Area Economic Development Corporation (TAEDC) sends a positive recommendation to the Planning Commission to approve the Think Tullahoma 2040 Comprehensive Plan. She reiterated that the plan is a guiding document and not the ordinance for development. She also thanked all the residents who participated in the public input and was impressed with the public engagement from the surveys, as out of over 20,000 residents in Tullahoma about 1,200 residents responded to the surveys.
“I’m really happy with the public engagement throughout this process,” Samaniego said.
She thanked TAEDC Director Winston Brooks for working with her throughout the process.
Planning Commission member Daniel Berry addressed some of the issues expressed by the citizens. For the amphitheater he said it was a conceptual design and no one is recommending the city to build one. He also added the reason there are no pricing listed because the Planning Commission and an implementation committee will go over the process to figure out the funding and viability for some of the projects.
“Nothing in [the comprehensive plan] is ordinance, is law or is mandate,” Berry said.
With no further discussion, the Planning Commission unanimously approve the comprehensive plan as presented with current redlines. Sandlin thanked everyone for attending the public hearing and encouraged citizens to continue to provide feedback to the commission.
With the Planning Commission’s approval, the Think Tullahoma 2040 Comprehensive Plan will go forward to the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman. The public hearing and first reading of the plan from the board is set for Monday, July 25.