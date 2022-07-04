Tullahoma residents wanting to make their voice heard about the Think Tullahoma 2040 Comprehensive Development Plan will have a chance during a public hearing this Thursday, July 7.
The Tullahoma Planning Commission will hold a public hearing for the adoption of the Think Tullahoma 2040 Comprehensive Development Plan this Thursday, July 7, at 4:30 p.m. in the city hall boardroom.
The general public will have the opportunity to present questions and comments to both the applicant and the Planning Commission. Should there be a large number of participants from the general public, questions and comments shall be limited to two minutes respectively until all those desiring to comment have had an opportunity to present questions and comments.
The city's comprehensive plan is several years in the making, with several rounds of public input solicited and multiple meetings held at Tullahoma High School and South Jackson Civic Center so the consulting firm, The Walker Collaborative, could use the input to compile the draft for the public to view and offer feedback.
After the draft was approved by the Steering Committee, the Tullahoma Planning Commission held back-to-back study sessions where the commission spent several hours going over the comprehensive plan page by page and suggested changes to Planning Director Mary Samaniego.
According to Samaniego, the commission made minor changes throughout the entire plan, and the most significant changes made were how the urban growth boundary (UGB) will develop when those areas are annexed, changes to the place types map and categories, and increasing the locations for new sidewalks.
“The overwhelming majority of the plan as originally drafted by the consultants based on all the public comment has remained,” Samaniego told The News.
She added representatives from The Walker Collaborative will not be able to attend the meeting and she, along with the Planning Commission members, will answer questions and comments from the public.
The full proposed final draft and place type map, along with the summary, background information and details on existing conditions, the public input provided and planning principles used and several appendices, can be viewed online on the city's website here.
The final draft of the plan and proposed place type map can be viewed below: