This year, in celebration of Earth Day, the Tullahoma chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) decided that encouraging the community to plant a tree would be a helpful way to commemorate. Because of this, the organization is offering free red oak trees to the community.
If anyone is able to plant one and has a good place for it, please pick it up at 908 W. Lincoln St. between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Earth Day, Wednesday April 22.
“It is a lot between a house and a building,” Project Chairperson Cathy Conley said. “The trees are actually in the ground until they get picked up. Someone will be there most of the time, but if no one is there to help you, please pick up the shovel and help yourself.”
She revealed the trees are available to the public because the pandemic prevented them from partnering with a local elementary to plant the trees as part of their annual environmental project.
“Some members of our organization are participating. We have a conservation project every year. This was actually planned to happen at East Lincoln Elementary School,” she added. “However, since it is closed, we decided to give them away to the public instead.”
If interested, please note that the red oak needs to be planted in a sunny place that is at least 20 feet from other things, like buildings, sidewalks, roads and driveways, utility line easements and other large trees. It needs a hole in good soil that is about one foot deep and two feet wide. Of course, it needs water.
The red oak is a hardy tree that grows tall and delivers more oxygen into the air than most deciduous trees, according to National Geographic.
“This year’s DAR conservation project is chaired by Conley and Ruby Luna,” Conley said. “Our president is Emily Thoma. All members can trace their heritage to a soldier in the American Revolution.”
Katelyn Lawson may be reached at klawson@tullahomanews.com.