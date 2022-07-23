Dino Tots
KYLE MURPHY Staff Writer

The Dino Tots toddler area at the Hands-On Science Center has more than meets the eye: Underneath the simulated rock formation and the dinosaurs are recycled materials assembled with direct support from a recycler and local businesses.

Austin Sisco, the science center’s operations director, also works part-time as staff environmentalist at ISRI-member CFC Recycling in Tullahoma. He sourced materials from Black Rifle Coffee Co., Lowe’s, and Tullahoma-based Wisco Envelope to build the Dino Tots exhibit over a six-week period last spring. The 12-by-18-foot play area opened June 3 when the center wrapped up its month-long “Dino Days” events.