An alleged thief did himself no favors recently, calling attention to himself when police noticed he was driving around with his license plate upside down on his vehicle.

The suspect, Patrich L. Johnson, 42, is charged with theft for his alleged role in a rash of catalytic converter thefts. The auto parts are favored by thieves because of the high resale value of the elements used in the making of the emissions parts and are cut off of by thieves, damaging the vehicles.