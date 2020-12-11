Two people were hit with charges after police caught them allegedly stealing a four-wheeler from an East Lauderdale Street residence.
James Beck, 51, has been charged with theft, criminal trespassing and possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. He has also been hit with counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and child endangerment for having his son with him during the commission of the crime.
James Prince, 50, who told police he had been asked by Beck to help collect the four-wheeler, has been charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing.
Police found the men standing by a truck with a four-wheeler loaded in the back when they arrived to investigate the prowler call. Beck disappeared for a moment after officers pulled up, prompting them to check where he had gone. During that check they found an open cooler containing methamphetamine and a glass pipe.
During subsequent questioning, Beck claimed he was picking up the four-wheeler for a friend who had told him it had been stolen from him. However, a check with the reported rightful owner of the four-wheeler revealed the men had neither permission to be on her property nor permission to take the four-wheeler. They were arrested on the spot.
Given the drugs and suspected theft, Beck’s son, who was asleep in the vehicle, was placed in custody of the Department of Children’s Services.