A man faces a host of charges after he led lawmen on a chase through two counties this past week before being caught in Tullahoma.
The chase began after Estill Springs Police Department received reports of a stolen vehicle at Speedy Sak in Estill Springs on July 1. The vehicle was reported stolen early that morning. The report came in from the vehicle owner, saying that he had contact with his vehicle in Estill Springs and that it proceeded to travel southbound on 41A. Estill officers made contact with the vehicle and turned around to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle.
When the emergency equipment was initiated to perform the stop, the vehicle reportedly accelerated and turned onto Eastbrook Road. The vehicle continued on throughout the Estill Springs city limits and traveled into the jurisdiction of Franklin County and the chase was joined by county officers there.
“While traveling in the Franklin County limits, the vehicle had been running civilian cars off of the road and into the ditch,” Estill Police reports revealed. “The vehicle had then made its way towards Tullahoma city limits on highway 130 and Tullahoma officers were notified. There were State agents and Tullahoma officers on S. Franklin St in Tullahoma and the vehicle almost collided head on with the officers. Those officers included Agents with the TBI, ATF, and Tullahoma Police Department. Estill officers continued the pursuit Carrol Street in Tullahoma heading east bound towards Manchester.”
The vehicle then reportedly drove into oncoming traffic on Highway 55 where the suspect came to a stop and the driver, later to be identified as Devonta Sheffield, exited the vehicle with a handgun and continued to flee on foot. Sheffield ran towards the train tracks trying to cross but could not due to train cars being at a standstill on the tracks.
“Officers began giving Sheffield commands to drop the firearm while being held at gun point,” reports revealed. “Sheffield then began to try to maneuver through the train cars and turned his back to officers. That’s when an officer had moved closer to Sheffield and taken control of him.”
Sheffield was then taken to custody with no further incident. Sheffield is being held at the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office with charges that consist of:
Resisting Stop, Frisk, Halt, TCA 39-16-602
• Evading Arrest, TCA 39-16-603
• Aggravated Assault x 2, TCA 39-13-102
• Possession of Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, TCA 39-17-1324
• Unlawful Carrying or Possession of a Weapon
He is being held on a $550,000 bond along with pending charges from Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Estill Springs Police Department and Manchester City Police department.