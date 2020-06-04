Tullahoma Police Chief Jason Williams has released a statement addressing the increased tensions between citizens and law enforcement following the death of George Floyd, of Minneapolis, at the hands of a former officer there.
What follows is Williams' entire statement in full:
The past few days and even weeks leading up to and culminating with the senseless tragedy and death of George Floyd have been saddening and understandably created anger not only in our communities but also in the law enforcement profession. Our men and women are charged with some very significant responsibilities within society, and the first of those responsibilities is to serve our communities and be a representative for what is good and right in society. To see another wearing the badge and uniform not acting with decency and not working with compassion is challenging on many levels. We must be better and ensure accountability among ourselves to ensure we are better. While this is disheartening, I take hope in the fact that the discussions and debates on injustices and social issues are being given a loud voice and creating unity among several different people from all walks of life.
I take hope in the fact that I see several great officers in our profession and agency that go out of their way daily to help those they serve—many times going above and beyond what is required regardless of the circumstances. While there are some tough conversations we must have if they are going to be meaningful and forward-moving, I feel they must begin with compassion in our hearts and a level head. We are human and will be prone to mistakes at times, but if we work through these situations with respect and dignity for all involved, I know we will do more good than harm. Our men and women are committed to working hard on advancing our relationships within the community for the betterment of everyone and the furthering of our profession. Thank you for the support you have shown our agency and me since being named your chief and becoming part of this great community!