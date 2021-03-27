A local man is facing theft of property charges after allegedly stealing a go-kart on Ragan Street.
The suspect, Jonathan Weiner, 32, is charged with theft of property.
The victim told police that her children’s yellow Havoc M5 go-kart was stolen between Sunday and Tuesday. The victim stated she had no idea who would have taken the go-kart.
After patrolling on Silver Street, the officer observed part of a yellow go-kart protruding from underneath a green tarp. The officer discovered the vehicle in question was the stolen go-kart and made contact with the suspect.
When asked if the go-kart belonged to him Weiner said it did not and he had put his bicycle with it and covered it with the tarp. The officer placed Weiner under arrest and transported him to Coffee County Jail.
While on the way to jail, an investigator informed the arresting officer that Weiner had been seen on video pulling up and parking the go cart before going inside his apartment and then shortly came back out to cover his bike and the go cart with the tarp.
The go-kart is valued at $1,200.