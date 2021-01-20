Burglary and resisting arrest charges have been lodged against a man who claimed he could read the minds of police after he was allegedly caught ripping off a Golden Flake delivery truck.
The suspect, Justin Partin, 26, was hit with the burglary and resisting arrest charge after a witness reportedly saw him running from the scene of the crime. Police were able to collar the suspect, who the truck driver identified as the culprit; however, the suspect reportedly continued to try to get away from the officer.
Police then found a box of Golden Flake merchandise near where police had encountered the suspect. It was at that point Partin reportedly boasted about being able to read minds.
“He said he could read my mind that the victims had given us a description of a white male with gray hat and he wasn’t the right guy because he wasn’t wearing a gray hat,” the officer revealed of Partin’s statement. “I asked how he knew the description and he told me again he could read my mind.”
At that point the suspect allegedly modified the story to say he noticed the driver had left the back of the truck wide open and that he was playing a joke on the driver.
Police did not consider the theft a joke and took him to jail on the criminal charges.