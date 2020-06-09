Police are still searching for the man responsible for shooting an individual at Northgate Mall last Thursday.
Hugh “Adam” Keckritz was identified by Tullahoma Police as the shooter late last week. Keckritz, 22, is a native of Franklin County. He now has a felony arrest warrant out, and law enforcement officials are actively searching for him.
Keckritz is accused of shooting 20-year-old Dakota Jarrett in the stomach Thursday, June 4, near the arcade area of the mall. According to Tullahoma Police Chief Jason Williams, it appeared a verbal altercation between the two men escalated, prompting Keckritz to pull a gun and shoot.
Jarrett was taken by ambulance to Tennova Healthcare – Harton. He was then transported by helicopter to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga. According to a post from Jarrett’s parents, Dakota survived the gunshot and is now stable.
Keckritz fled the mall area and has been on the run since. Several leads on his whereabouts had not led to his arrest as of Monday afternoon, according to police officials.
Police say Keckritz should be considered armed and dangerous. Should anyone see him, they are advised not to confront Keckritz and instead call TPD immediately.
Keckritz’s mother even put out a plea for her son to turn himself in over the weekend. Joy-Tammy Carr contacted a Nashville news station with a message for her son.
She asked for Keckritz to “do the right thing” so that no one else gets hurt. She said the police had raided the homes of some of Keckritz’s family members looking for him.
Anyone with information on Keckritz’s whereabouts is urged to contact Tullahoma Investigator Johnny Gore by email at jgore@tullahomatn.gov or call TPD at 455-0530. Information may also be given to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at 570-5619 or to the Coffee County Communications Center at 455-3411.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Jarrett family with medical expenses. Click here for that link.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.