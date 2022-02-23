The Tullahoma Police Department has teamed up with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office in an effort to remind Tullahoma drivers to slow down in town.
The police department is working to educate Tullahoma drivers about the dangers of speeding. According to the THSO, speeding is a contributing factor in 26% of all traffic fatalities in America.
“Speeding makes a crash more likely to happen because stopping distance increase,” Chief Jason Williams said. “High speed accidents are also more deadly and endanger the lives of other roadway users.”
The THSO says high speeds can reduce drivers’ ability to negotiate curves or obstacles as well as increase the risk of a crash with injuries. THSO statistics put young drivers at the highest risk.
TPD is working to reduce speeding and the associated risks in the community. It began in January, with an awareness campaign and saturation patrols to let drivers know to “Slow Down Tullahoma.”
Driving the speed limit will result in fewer crashes and lower driving expenses.
“Speeding is an issue, and we want drivers to be safe and slow down,” Williams said. “Drivers can expect to see more radar patrols and new signs as a reminder to slow down. Not only can a crash have life changing injuries, it can also result in expensive fines and insurance rate increases.”
Drivers will also start to see a new speed trailer that collects data on drivers and reminds them to smile as they drive by, according to city officials.
“We hope this awareness campaign combined with more aggressive speeding patrols will result in less speeding,” Williams said.