Four people were hit with drug charges after police happened up on what they believe was a drug deal in progress outside a local business this past week.
Charged with possession of drugs are Tommy Lee Harmon III, 30; Dominique Cassandra Mayo, 23; Candace Faith McCormick, 27, and William Casey Tarrant, 32.
The bust came after police noticed Harmon driving on North Anderson Street. Police were aware he was driving on a suspended license so they watched him as he pulled into the Mapco on East Lincoln. They also noticed Tarrant walking out of the store as they were watching and that Tarrant was trying to get Harmon’s attention.
“I was informed by a member of Tullahoma’s criminal investigations division that Mr. Harmon was involved in selling narcotics,” the police report revealed, noting that is why they continued watching the suspicious individuals as they walked into the story and then went different directions before meeting in the back of the store.
“Both men exited the store and went their separate ways,” police noted, adding they were both detained for questioning.
Harmon’s car quickly gave him away as police said they noticed a clear baggie containing what they believe to be methamphetamine sitting on the console in plain view. His passenger, McCormack was also searched and later charged.
While driving on a suspended license was the trigger to stop Harmon, an improperly attached license tag gave police a chance to talk to Tarrant. A search of his car turned up several ziplock baggies with money inside, totaling $390. His passenger, Mayo was searched after she was reportedly acting anxious.
“A folded dollar bill containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine was located in her bra,” police revealed, noting two grams total were found on her person as some meth was also found in her sock.
The discoveries prompted the arrests of all four suspects at the scene.