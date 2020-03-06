The Tullahoma Police Department is investigating a public suicide that took place in the department’s back parking lot at approximately 3 p.m. Thursday, March 5.
According to Public Information Officer Winston Brooks, the individual parked in the back parking lot and died by suicide. No city staff were injured as a result of the incident.
TPD let the public know about the incident on its Facebook page around the time it happened.
Ordinarily, The News does not report on suicides, with the exception of public figures and public suicides.
TPD officials have not named the individual, nor will The News make that information public.