Police are looking for a man who heisted thousands of dollars in jewels and pawned them to a local pawn store.
At press-time, the suspect was still at-large, although police had recovered much of the stolen property and had a good idea of the offender’s identity.
The victim in the case told police that he saw the man he believed stole from him, leaving his residence carrying some boxes after helping him with some work there. One of the boxes, the victim told police, contained an estimated $20,000 worth of gold, rubies, sapphires and emeralds. He also found his wallet and gun missing.
Police went to a wooded area off of Cedar Lane where the suspect is known to stay but did not find him. They did, however, find other items that had been reported stolen from other thefts.
Some of the items from the original heist were reportedly pawned by the suspect at a local pawn shop for the price of $750.