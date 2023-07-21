The Tullahoma Police Department is seeking assistance from the community in identifying a potential thief who allegedly stole four Boston Butts.
According to the police report, officers were dispatched to Piggy’s Place, located at 112 North Anderson St., in regards to a burglary. Upon arrival, officers spoke with complainant who stated that the smoke house was broken into, and someone tried to pry open the door but were not able to.
“The unknown subject then pried off the siding the building to gain entry,” the report read. “While inside the subject opened the smoker and took four cooked Boston Butts and dropped one on the floor.”
The complainant said the rest of the 33 Boston Butts, as well as two hams, had to be thrown away. The Boston Butts were $20 apiece and the hams were $22 each. The report added the damage to the door was approximately $35 and the wall will cost $400 to fix. The total cost of all the damages to the property were $1,239.
Based on camera footage from the Celtic Cup, the suspect was a white male in his mid-20’s, with a beard, wearing a hoodie and a hat on backwards with a headlamp. The footage showed the subject walking around the fence of the Celtic Cup at around 4:30 a.m. looking at Piggy’s Place before running over to it, and running off a short time later.
Anyone who has any information on the identity of the subject are asked to contact Inv. Johnny Gore at jgore@tullahomatn.gov or by calling either 931-455-0530 or 931-455-3411.