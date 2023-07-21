Boston Butt theft.jpg

The Tullahoma Police Department is seeking assistance from the community in identifying a potential thief who allegedly stole four Boston Butts.

According to the police report, officers were dispatched to Piggy’s Place, located at 112 North Anderson St., in regards to a burglary. Upon arrival, officers spoke with complainant who stated that the smoke house was broken into, and someone tried to pry open the door but were not able to.