A suspected cocaine dealer accused police of planting drugs on him even as they were removing narcotics from his underwear.
The suspect, Andrea Rashad Sutton, 44, is charged with possession of drugs and tampering with evidence. His charges come following a police stake out of a known drug house. Investigators said they had developed the car Sutton was driving being associated with the illegal activity.
“The silver Camaro has been selling cocaine in the location for a couple of months now,” investigators said, noting they followed the vehicle a short ways from the scene and pulled him over when he failed to fully stop at a sign on East Hogan.
When asked if he had any illegal substances on him, the suspect reportedly responded “I’ll give you my weed” and began to reach for the console. Police stopped him, ordering him to return his hands to the steering wheel. He was removed from the car and police conducted a search, reportedly finding marijuana and cocaine.
Sutton began accusing police of planting the drugs on him as he was being cuffed. “He began to make accusations that the narcotics had been placed there by (the officer) and that ‘I was like all the rest of the racist cops’.”
A witness who was in the car with the suspect told police that just prior to being pulled over, Sutton had ordered her to hide the cocaine but she refused to. It was then he allegedly placed the cocaine down his pants. When police pulled the seven grams of cocaine from his underwear, Sutton was still reportedly claiming the drugs were being planted on him.
Police ended up seizing $713 in cash and the suspect’s cellphone as part of the bust.