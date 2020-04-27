A man was shot by police Saturday night after a chase through Tullahoma, which ended in neighboring Franklin County when officers used spike sticks to stop the wounded fugitive’s vehicle.
Neither the name of the suspect nor the identity of the police officer who wounded him had been released by press time, although it was noted the man who suffered the gunshot wound is in stable condition. He was taken to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga for treatment of his single gunshot wound.
The chain of events that led up to the police-involved shooting began to unfold at 7:30 p.m. when Tullahoma police were summoned to Tullahoma Village Apartments to check out a domestic violence call. Police found the suspect, who was reportedly driving his girlfriend’s vehicle and tried to pull him over. However, he refused to yield to the lights and sirens. Police terminated the pursuit for reasons of public safety but then encountered the suspect minutes later on South Jackson Street near the West Waggoner Street intersection.
What happened next remains under investigation as the incident escalated, leading to an officer firing a shot that struck the suspect inside the vehicle. However, despite being wounded, the man refused to stop and continued leading lawmen on a pursuit into neighboring Franklin County. The vehicle was stopped when Franklin County officers deployed stop sticks, disabling the car.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has launched a probe into the matter, as it does in most cases of an officer-involved shooting. The suspect in the case has been charged in regards to the domestic assault case that led up to the chase and shooting.