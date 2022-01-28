The Tullahoma Police Department will be switching to a different model handgun for all its officers. At the Monday, Jan. 24, meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen, Tullahoma Police Chief Jason Williams said the department would like to upgrade the service weapons from an older generation of Glock firearms to a newer one. Currently, the department carries Generation 4 .40 caliber Glock 22s and 23s.
The department would switch to Generation 5 firearms from Glock, which have been out for a little under two years, the police chief said at the meeting. The newer firearms would be 9mm caliber Glock 17s and 18s.
Williams said the current weapons are about eight years old.
While there was no specific guidance or standard practice on when law enforcement agencies should upgrade their weapons, Williams said the condition of the weapons and how frequently they're shot and their exposure to "a lot of wear and tear."
Some key points for the newer weapons, according to Williams, are the ambidextrous hold of the Gen 5 firearms, whereas the current service weapons are built for right-handed individuals, meaning left-handed officers have to alter their firearm hold.
"The new generation gun also allows for the mounting of optics on the weapon, which is something that is trending in law enforcement as a best practice," he told the board.
The smaller caliber guns also have less recoil for the shooters, as well as a lower pressure round, which means there would be less wear and tear on the weapon itself. Williams added the FBI has also recently moved to switch to 9mm firearms.
According to a memo on the subject sent to the board, the department is working with GT Distributors, which is the Glock distributor for the region, on a trade-in exchange for the department's current firearms, meaning there is no financial impact to the city for the change.
City Administrator Jennifer Moody added Monday night the city looked into state contract pricing to ensure the best value for the city. Even though no money is trading hands, she said, the value GT Distributors assessed for the service weapons was equivalent to the price the city would pay to purchase new firearms outright.
The trade-in value of the service weapons and seized weapons is listed at $25,894.50, according to Williams' memo on the subject, which is actually more than it would cost to purchase the firearms outright. GT Distributors would only charge $21,654 for the newer weapons. The retailer will give the city the remaining $4,429.50 in-store credit for future equipment needs.
According to GT Distributors' price quote, the new Glock 17s and Glock 19s hold a retail value of $481 per gun for the department.
The trade was unanimously approved by the city board.