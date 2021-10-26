Florida authorities have put a local man on ice on grand theft auto charges after he allegedly went to the Sunshine State to get a load of seafood and just kept on going.
The suspect, Hung Nguyen, 59, has been arrested by Orlando, Fla., police and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. His charges come after Andy’s Seafood in Tullahoma reported he had picked up the company vehicle and had not returned. The incident happened in June but was not reported until recently.
“He picked up the vehicle along with $4,000 in funds to travel to Florida to buy food for the business,” the police report reads, noting Nguyen did not return with the vehicle, money or product. “During the past several months (the owner) has attempted to contact him but those attempts have failed.”
The suspect vehicle, a 2013 GMC, was stopped by Orlando authorities after an all-points-bulletin was put out. Nguyen was taken into custody at that time.