Tullahoma police officers rescued a woman from a fire at her home this past week, carrying her to safety after running into the smoke-filled house.
The woman, Edith Hamilton has high praise for the brave officers who whisked her to safety. Hamilton, who is presently staying at a local hotel due to the damage to her South Washington Street home, told The News that she was sitting in her living room when her husband Paul yelled for her to get out of the house as a fire started in their connected garage.
“I called 9-1-1 and he was screaming for me to get out but I couldn’t,” said Hamilton, noting she can barely walk due to health issues.
She said that within seconds of her making the call for help, Tullahoma Police arrived on the scene with Officers Jessica Taylor and Kenya Lee coming through the back of the house to get to her.
“They came through that door and I was sitting in my recliner and Officer Lee said ‘c’mon we got to get out of here’ and I said I can’t and she said yes we are,” recalled Hamilton. “She rushed to grab me and Officer Taylor got on the other side of me and pulled me out onto the porch.”
When they got to the porch, two other officers helped to bring Hamilton to a police car to sit in and to get checked out.
Hamilton said Officer Taylor got in touch with Hamilton’s daughter about the situation and had her come to them. Hamilton said she hugged both officers and said thank you. “That’s all I could say because I was crying,” she admitted.
Hamilton said her husband was trying to go into the house to get her but the police prevented him from going back into the house for his own safety. She said he was happy when he saw that she was out of the house. Neither she or were husband were injured in the blaze.
According to Tullahoma Fire Department Assistant Chief Kenneth Pearson, the Tullahoma Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at 6:29 p.m. and were informed that the police arrived first to help Hamilton out of the house.
“The police department did a great job of getting her out because she had to get out as the smoke was going to get bad real quick,” said Pearson.
According to TFD report, the crews were able to contain the fire to the garage and the kitchen that was directly attached to the garage. They continued to assess for fire extension in the attic space and worked to continue to remove smoke and heat from the dwelling during their two hours on the scene.
Hamilton said she wanted to say thank you to TPD and Officers Lee and Taylor for helping her and her husband.
“I give both of those ladies a round of applause and I thank them so much for helping me like they did,” said Hamilton.
Kyle Murphy may be reached at kmurphy@tullahomanews.com.