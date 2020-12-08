Police have determined the death of a 95-year-old man to be suicide after he was found deceased inside his vehicle in downtown Tullahoma over the weekend.
An investigation began after the man’s body was discovered in his vehicle which was parked in the parking lot near Downtown Avenues this past weekend. He had died as result of a gunshot wound. Lawmen did not reveal when they believe the incident took place but have ruled out foul play in the man’s death, ruling it a suicide. The man’s name is being withheld by The News and city officials since it was a suicide.