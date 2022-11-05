A man dressed in white who tried to give police the slip after getting clocked doing 90 in a 30-mile per hour speed zone, failed to convince officers he was sleeping and that he had loaned his car to a mysterious person known only as Leafy.
The suspect, Jason David Smith, 41, was charged with evading arrest after police refused to buy his claim that he was in the bed as “Leafy” was leading lawmen on a chase through Tullahoma in his vehicle.
Police revealed they were on West Lincoln Street when they clocked a westbound vehicle traveling 90 miles per hour. Police went into pursuit and eventually found the vehicle fitting the speeder’s description in a driveway off Westlake Place.
“I saw a white male wearing all white going through a fence located on the side of the house,” an officer reported, noting he called out for the suspect to stop but he did not. Instead the man disappeared and backup was called as officers went to the door of the house and knocked.
The door was answered by Smith who was wearing a blue bathrobe, blue underwear and black house shoes.
“He stated he had gotten out of bed and was unsure why I was knocking on his door,” one officer reported, noting Smith claimed his friend “Leafy” had been driving the car. Smith said he didn’t know Leafy’s real name and that no one could confirm his alibi that he was sleeping at the time of the crime since he was alone in the residence.
Not buying Smith’s story, police placed him under arrest and conducted a sweep of the residence. They located a white hoodie, white sweatpants and blue shoes in the bedroom closet. They also noted that the bed was undisturbed, suggesting he had not been in bed as he claimed.
Police then found a receipt in groceries inside of Smith’s car and went to Food Lion where he had been shopping that day. They had the manager pull the surveillance video.
“Mr. Smith was inside the store wearing all white clothing that was taken from his bedroom closet,” police said in closing the case.