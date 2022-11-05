Police lights for crimes

A man dressed in white who tried to give police the slip after getting clocked doing 90 in a 30-mile per hour speed zone, failed to convince officers he was sleeping and that he had loaned his car to a mysterious person known only as Leafy.

The suspect, Jason David Smith, 41, was charged with evading arrest after police refused to buy his claim that he was in the bed as “Leafy” was leading lawmen on a chase through Tullahoma in his vehicle.