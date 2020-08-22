Police used their noses to sniff out crime this past week as they followed the smell of marijuana to find a woman fogging one up in her car off Silver Street.
However, marijuana wasn’t the only drug Quinsha Garrett, 30, had in her possession as she ended up also being hit with cocaine charges after lawmen found five grams of the white powder inside her smoke-filled Nissan Sentra.
Garrett was in the wrong place at the wrong time this past week as police were actually in the area to investigate a gun leaned up against a nearby building. Police found out the gun was merely a BB gun but were taken aback by the tell-tale smell of marijuana in the area. They then followed their noses.
“I walked past a Nissan Sentra with the window cracked and the woman asleep in the passenger seat,” police revealed, noting they rousted the woman. “She said she was from Chattanooga and was there on business with her brother and had gotten bored and smoked.”
The smell and her confession was enough to warrant a search of the vehicle. During the search, lawmen found six grams of cocaine and three grams of marijuana. There was also an open container of corn starch which police say is often used for cutting cocaine.