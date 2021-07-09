One pit bull was tased and its owner cited for having a vicious dog after a man was bitten when the canine came into his yard.
The alleged owner, Kevin Campbell, 19, has been cited on charges of having a vicious dog and four counts each of having an unvaccinated animal, allowing an animal to roam at-large and having a nuisance dog. His offenses are punishable by fine if he is found guilty of the misdemeanors.
His citations came after police were called to a location on Birch Alley where a man told them he had been bitten on the arm by one of the pit bulls.
“He stated the dog entered his yard and bit him on the arm,” the police report revealed, noting officers approached the yard where the animal had come from and noticed three other canines they believed to be vicious.
As they approached, one of the dogs began to confront them in an allegedly aggressive manner, prompting one of the police officers to deploy his stun gun. The animal fled after being shocked and the other dogs reportedly scattered.
Animal control detained three of the pitbulls. The fourth, the one that had been tased, ran away and was not apprehended immediately. The owner of the dogs was summoned back to his residence and was issued the citations.