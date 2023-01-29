A shoplifter and his lookout were busted by police after Walmart employees were able to get a picture of their license tag as they fled the parking lot.
The suspects, Katie Rain Gill, 19, and Coreon Lee, 19, are both charged with shoplifting as result of the incident that reportedly began when Lee was stopped while trying to leave Walmart with a basket of items he did not pay for. When confronted by Walmart asset protection, Lee reportedly laid down the basket and ran to his car.
“(Asset protection) was able to get a good picture of the license plate of the car,” the police report reads, adding there is video footage of Lee and Gill leaving the store.
Armed with description, police fanned out to nearby apartment complexes and found a car matching the description of the shoplifters’ vehicle. Police then went to the door of the apartment and asked the resident if the two were inside. The resident denied them being there but police immediately received information otherwise and came back to the apartment. On the second visit police saw Gill walking across a hall and were granted permission to search the premises.
“The male was found hiding under a pile of clothing in the back bedroom closet,” the police report revealed, noting both were arrested at that point.
Police said Lee claimed he was going to steal the items to resell for profit; however, he maintained he should not be charged since he didn’t actually take the items from the Walmart premises. Gill maintained she was simply the “lookout” for Lee when he took the items.