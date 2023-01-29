Police lights for crimes

A shoplifter and his lookout were busted by police after Walmart employees were able to get a picture of their license tag as they fled the parking lot.

The suspects, Katie Rain Gill, 19, and Coreon Lee, 19, are both charged with shoplifting as result of the incident that reportedly began when Lee was stopped while trying to leave Walmart with a basket of items he did not pay for. When confronted by Walmart asset protection, Lee reportedly laid down the basket and ran to his car.