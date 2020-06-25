Tullahoma Police Department wants to remind citizens about the dangers fentanyl poses to all in the community.
According to the CDC, fentanyl is a highly-addictive synthetic opioid that can be prescribed to patients for treatment of severe pain, typically advanced cancer pain. Pharmaceutical fentanyl is prescribed in the form of transdermal patches or lozenges and is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.
Most cases of fentanyl-related harm, overdose or death in the U.S. are linked to illegally made fentanyl sold through illegal drug markets for its heroin-like effect, according to the CDC. Illicit fentanyl is often mixed with heroin and/or cocaine as a combination effect to increase its euphoric effects. This lacing of other illegal drugs may happen with or without the user’s knowledge, increasing the risk of overdose or death.
According to TPD Chief Jason Williams, the use of fentanyl is “not new to our community, and the danger continues for law enforcement.”
“To see this drug used with near-fatal and fatal consequences is extremely concerning,” Williams said. “We want to remind people of the danger of using opioids and other hard drugs that could be mixed with opioids.”
Signs of fentanyl overdose include slow, irregular, shallow breathing, clammy skin, pinpoint pupils and loss of consciousness.
One way to prevent fentanyl overdoses in emergency situations is through Naloxone, or Narcan. Naloxone reverses the effects of an opioid overdose; Naloxone kits are available for free by contacting Regional Overdose Prevention Specialist Matt Brown via email at matt.brown.rops@gmail.com or by phone at (931) 308-5463.
The immunity law in Tennessee (TCA 63-1-156) will provide some protection for people who in good faith seek medical assistance for a person experiencing a drug overdose.
Members of the public with information on drug trafficking or any other criminal activity are asked to email the police department at TPD@tullahomatn.gov or mess TPD on Facebook. All tips provided are confidential.