Narcotics charges have been leveled against a man after police saw what they believe to be a drug deal go down outside a store on East Lincoln.
The man, Correl Marcellus Baker is charged with resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
His charges come after investigators with the Tullahoma Police Department noticed him making some kind of hand-to-hand transaction as he stood over a Nissan Altima. The driver left the parking lot where the deal was made while Baker left on foot. Police followed the suspect until he reached East Moore Street at which time an officer approached him and directed him to stop and “show his hand” which he had stuck in his jacket pocket.
Baker reportedly continued to walk away, prompting the officer to grab him by the jacket which the suspect wiggled out of before he took off running. He was chased down by police and placed into custody. It was during his cuffing that he began to make a confession.
“I already know the guy in the blue car set me up,” Baker told officers, noting his offense wasn’t all that bad. “It was only a nugget of weed I sold.”
Baker was taken to jail and was also hit with additional charges for an incident that allegedly happened a while back involving the discharging of a gun.