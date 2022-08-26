3A - poll officials election 2022 HDef.png

Secretary of State Tre Hargett is encouraging Tennesseans to celebrate Help America Vote Day on Aug. 16, 2022, by signing up to be poll workers for the November election.

“Elections are not possible without the election heroes who help run polling locations across our great state,” said Secretary Hargett. “That is why I’m encouraging Tennesseans, especially young adults, to celebrate Help America Vote Day by signing up to serve your community as a poll worker.”