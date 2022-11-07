As Election Day draws closer, nearly 6,500 voters turned out to the polls for early voting to make their voices heard.
According to data from the Tennessee Secretary of State’s website, during the 14-day early voting period, a total of 6,439 Coffee County voters cast their ballots for the Nov. 8 election. Coffee County Elections Administrator Andy Farrar, who also shared the total count on social media, stated the percentage of registered voters who voted during early voting was 17.96%.
Per the data shared by both the Secretary of State’s website and Farrar, the last few days saw the highest turnout in early voting, specifically Nov. 1 and 3 had 605 and 679 voters respectively. In comparison to the August election, early voting turnout was larger with a percent difference of 23.89%, or a percent increase of 3.83%.
With the early voting period now over, the only time Coffee County residents will be able to cast their ballot for the November General Election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Hours for all precincts in Coffee County will be 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Voters who have an address change will be asked to fill out a failsafe form to allow them to vote in the correct precinct.
Voters unsure of where they need to cast their ballots should contact the Election Commission office at (931) 723-5103.
What’s on the ballot?
The ballot for the November election will see the offices of Tennessee governor, the United States House of Representatives for District 4, the Tennessee House of Representatives for District 47 and a few amendments to the Tennessee Constitution.
In the race for the Governor’s office, incumbent and Republican Party nominee Bill Lee will meet Democratic Party nominee Jason Brantley Martin, as well as independent candidates Constance M. Every, John Gentry, Basil Marceaux, Charles Van Morgan, Alfred O’Neil, Deborah Rouse, Michael E. Scantland, independent and Rick Tyler.
For the seat of the United States House of Representatives for District 4, incumbent and Republican Party Scott DesJarlais will face off against Democratic Party nominee Wayne Steele along with independent candidates Clyde Benson, Tharon Chandler, David Leighton Jones, Joseph “Krishnadas” Magyer and Mike Winton.
The office of the Tennessee House of Representatives for District 47 will see incumbent and Republican Party nominee Rush Bricken meet independent candidate Veronica Owens on the ballot.
The other seat on the ballot is for the Coffee County Road Commissioner seat in District 4, which is currently in an unexpired term. There are no candidates who qualified.
The November election will also include several amendments to the Tennessee State Constitution. Amendment 1, the Right-to-Work Amendment, would make it illegal for any person, corporation, association, or the State of Tennessee or its political subdivisions to deny or attempt to deny employment to any person because of the person’s membership in, affiliation with, resignation from, or refusal to join or affiliate with any labor union or employee organization.
Another amendment on the ballot includes language that would allow the Speaker of the State Senate to discharge the power of the office of governor in the case that the governor is unable to do so, as approved by written, signed declaration to the Secretary of State, Speaker of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives from the governor. In the absence of the Speaker of the State Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives would discharge the power of the office.
The third amendment on the ballot suggests a change to the current language of Article I, Section 33 of the state constitution, which prohibits slavery, except as punishment for a person who has been duly convicted of a crime. The rewording would be: “Slavery and involuntary servitude are forever prohibited. Nothing in this section shall prohibit an inmate from working when the inmate has been duly convicted of a crime.”
The last amendment on the ballot would delete Article IX, Section 1 of the Tennessee Constitution, which prohibits ministers of the gospel and priests of any denomination from holding a seat in either house of the legislature.