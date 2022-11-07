Early Voting Numbers for November 2022

As Election Day draws closer, nearly 6,500 voters turned out to the polls for early voting to make their voices heard.

According to data from the Tennessee Secretary of State’s website, during the 14-day early voting period, a total of 6,439 Coffee County voters cast their ballots for the Nov. 8 election. Coffee County Elections Administrator Andy Farrar, who also shared the total count on social media, stated the percentage of registered voters who voted during early voting was 17.96%.